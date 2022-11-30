In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Economist Dr. Bhoe Tewarie to weigh in on a news conference held by the Government yesterday to address the flooding situation.
We are now chatting with Charles Pashley the current president of the T&T Chamber. He was re-appointed in 2022 by the Board of Directors to serve for a second one-year term as President of the Chamber.
Today we are discussing TT$ 250,000 donation by the Joint Chambers – TTCIC, AMCHAM TT, the Energy Chamber and TTMA to assist those impacted by heavy rains, land slips and floods.
The Annual Flamenco Christmas Concert hosted by the Embassy of Spain takes place tomorrow December 1st at NAPA.
It's the 11th edition of the event and here to tell us more are Fernando Nogales Alvarez, Ambassador to Spain and José Luis de la Paz, an award-winning guitarist, recognized in all three disciplines of the Flamenco art.
it's time for Fertility Step by Step and we are once again joined by Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre.
The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Today Dr Catherine has brought along a very special guest, Ms. Gabby Rodney.
Lets shift focus now to Vision on Mission which is launching its youth volunteer programme. This programme provides selected volunteers with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of ex-offenders, deportees, victims/prepetrators of domestic violence, delinquent youth and the families of these groups.
Through various community based projects, programmes and activities throughout Trinidad & Tobago facilitated by VOM, you get to use your professional services and skills, and gain practical work experience in the areas of social development and restorative justice.
With us today are Allister Gift- Programme Manager Vision on Mission and Gerard Wilson- Corporate Services Manager.
We are joined by a couple members of the Malick Folk Performing Company. Louis Mc Williams a Director and Leon Roach the Chairman to tell us about the event 'We Kinda Christmas The Concert '.
It's On December 4th at NAPA and features a number of acts including; Trinidad and Tobago Prison Band, Los Alumnos de San Juan and Chuck Gordon.
It's On December 4th at NAPA and features a number of acts including; Trinidad and Tobago Prison Band, Los Alumnos de San Juan and Chuck Gordon.