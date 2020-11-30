It's been dominating the headlines for the past week although, stories regarding Venezuelan migrants have become more common over the last couple years. We heard from a couple Venezuelans living in T&T, Yesenia Gonzalez, a well-known activist and Ruben Gonzalez how has been personally affected by the recent deportation. He was registered during the Government's programme last year and longed to be reunited with his entire family. His wife was one of those who entered illegally and was deported over the weekend, he is now appealing to the authorities to do more for those seeking asylum.
Last Thursday, November 26th, the government cemented it's decision to make adjustments to certain education programmes, during its Spotlight on Education initiative. In the feature address, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley called for a conversation on the replacement of the Secondary Entrance Examination. He lamented on the scarcity of male teachers within the profession. Meanwhile, Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said that times have changed and, adjustments had to be made to certain programmes.
We were joined by Marlon Seales- 1st VP / TTUTA President (Ag).
Well come Sunday, the United National Congress membership will vote for a new executive for the political party. There have been concerns surrounding the election and the integrity of the process. Have these concerns been addressed? Vasant Bharath a candidate for political leader spoke to Fazeer.
Topics surrounding health and the Covid-19 virus have dominated the year with some holding the view globally, that the measures imposed to deal with the virus will not make us healthier. The wearing of masks and vaccinations will only make things worse according to some research, even though it it the complete opposite of what is being peddled by many nations. Joining us was Dr. Phillip Franco- President of the Natural and Alternative Medicine Association.
Necessary Arts Schools has has groomed and helped shaped the lives of many over the years. Portraying social commentary through theatre, the school has placed the spotlight on a variety of topics including, rape, infidelity, xenophobia and overcoming your environment. On Sunday, the Juniors of Necessary Arts School will host a telethon to raise some much needed funds.
Joining us were Pennelope Spencer-Artistic Director / Writer and Jarlon George, Junior actor.