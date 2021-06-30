Thousands of pupils are expected to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam tomorrow, as they transition into the next phase of formal education.
Preparations of the exam have been mostly virtual since the onset of the pandemic, as physical-learning classes were suspended during periods of Covid-19 spikes.
Are stakeholders confident ahead of the big day? We heard from Nirmala Chinebas-Dindial, 1st Vice President of NAPSPA.
It is a busy day at the Red House today as both the House of Representatives and the Senate, will meet on separate matters today. Our focus is on the Tobago Self-Government Amendment Bill 2020 which goes to the committee stage in the Lower House from 10:30 am. Yesterday's sitting involved passionate contributions on both sides and a walkout by the Opposition United National Congress. Political Analyst Dr. Winford James joined us.
The Covid-19 pandemic is taking a toll on us all. From frontline workers , business owners, students and not forgetting the families who are coping with loss...it's sometimes so easy for us to forget about the elderly who are among us. At the very beginning of the pandemic, they have been categorized as our most vulnerable group.
How do we keep our distance while demonstrating love and care for our elderly? We were joined by Dr. Hyacinth Blake, Director of the Division of Aging at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
We were joined by a couple people responsible for the Facebook series ' The Early Beaver' , which targets millennial parents. The mission of the series is to equip parents with the knowledge and tools they need to intentionally prepare their children to thrive in an evolving world. How has the feedback been since they launched on June 16th? Alliyah Jackson and Lisa Henry told us more.