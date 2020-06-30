A digital transformation regarding business operations is one of the main recommendations made by the Road To Recovery Team , as the country seeks rebuild following the further economic strains brought on by Covid-19. Last week, the Prime Minister announced a Two grid-scale solar power projects to be constructed in Trinidad expected to deliver electricity at prices on par with the current average cost of electricity generated from our natural gas. Our guests included Economist Dr. Roger Hosein, Fmr, Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine with the PP Gov't and Economist and Fmr. Gov't Minister with the Manning Administration Mariano Browne.
On Monday...the Senate debated a bill that contained amendments to over 30 existing laws.
Among them are laws that deal with the administration of Justice in the nation's courts and the administration of justice in the Defence Force.
But early in the debate one Opposition Senator used the last words of George Floyd to complain about the lack of speaking time in the Senate of late .....saying it was an abuse of the democratic process.
We have a lot to chat with Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar about the Police killing of three men over the weekend, prompted outcry by residents and member of the public. What is the policy on body camera for officers while on duty We also found out how the TTPS plan to clamp down on errant bar owners.
The T&T Bureau of Standards is playing a leading role in helping stakeholders understand the standards under which their organizations should be governed. The international draft document is out and relates to just about every category of organizations regardless of its structure. It covers critical areas such as Compliance and Whistleblowing management systems.
We were joined by Derek Luk Pat, Executive Director, TTBS, Dr Axel Kravatzky, Chair, TTBS' NMC,WG1 Co-Convenor, Editor, ISO/TC 301/WG1 and Principal Consultant, Syntegra Change Architects Ltd - and Deborah Souza-Okpofabri, Advisor to the Pro Vice Chancellor & Campus Principal (Governance and Operations), University of the West Indies.
The T&T Chamber, through its Nova Committee has been working with MSMEs to navigate and find solutions to the challenges that have emerged as a result of Covid-19.The struggles of businesses have been well documented in the media worldwide as a result... the Chamber outlined three free webinars for the month of June. The session which deals with business opportunities will be held today, at 11 am.
We were joined by our guests, Allison Demas - Chair, T&T Chamber's NOVA Committee and Ernest Williams - Member, T&T Chamber's NOVA Committee for more details.