In this episode of Morning Edition, we kick off the show with the focus on Carnival 2023 and with us this morning is Cultural Adviser to the National Carnival Commission, Lennox Toussaint.
Over the past week there have been reports of infighting within the United National Congress and even concern about the ability of the political leader to lead.
However at the party's National Congress in Couva yesterday Political Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar called on her supporters not to worry.
She said she would have taken 10 years to re-align the party away from segregation, classism and discrimination and was ready for the next general election.
On the line is Deputy Chairman of the UNC Khadijah Ameen.
It's time for our Business Breakfast and today we are chatting with Energy, Policy & Strategy Advisor, Anthony Paul. Mr. Paul has some concerns about the recently announced Dragon Gas Deal between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.
Tensions flare during a meeting of the Agricultural Society. On the weekend there was a heated exchange over what was described as unregistered members and illegitimate leadership at the Association.
There are now calls for the intervention of the Attorney General in settling the matter. Joining us now is President of the Association Darryl Rampersad.
Come Sunday February 12, the 33rd edition of the St. James Children's Carnival Parade will be staged. To share more of the planned activities, are President of the St. James Community Improvement Committee Anthony Ferguson.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime. See you tomorrow but in the mean time we leave you with this image from a taste of carnival 2022.