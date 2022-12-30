In this episode of Morning Edition, we say farewell to 2022 and look ahead to the new year, we turn our focus on the economy. With us is Economist Dr. Indira Sagewan to give us her perspective on where the country's financial position stands and what she expects in the future.
Multi-faceted business tycoon and leading Caribbean entrepreneur Derek Chin, whose Movietowne brand both in Trinidad ,Tobago and Guyana have received rave views looks back at 2022 and forward to 2023.
We enlist his wide-ranging views on what can be expected by the citizenry as this country experiences the economic fallout from several World events .
Welcome to the Sporting Edition of Morning Edition. I'm your host James Saunders and I invite you to sit with me for the next hour or so as we recap some of the big stories to close the year. As well as have a chat with some influential people to disect the big talking points.
This Morning is also a special Morning as we also crown our TV6 Viewers choice Sports Personality of the year.
Well the big news this morning is that the King is Dead as Edson Arantes do Nascimento better known in the footballing world as Pele, arguably the greatest player ever, has died at the age of 82.
Thanks for sticking around, one of the big talk this year was unavoidably West Indies Cricket as The year 2022 was a disaster for the men in maroon.
While winning a few bilateral series, there were also many losses including the failure to make it to the World Cup group stages.
We also saw a couple resignations in both the men and women's format.
To talk about this burning topic we invite Barbadian Cricket Commentator Nikhil Uttamchandani.
