The over indulgence of food and alcohol is a common occurrence coming down to the end of the year. This can be fueled by the need to " free up " , fete or lime to bring in the new year. The Ministry of Health is strongly advising the public not to engage in gatherings and behavourial patterns that can negatively impact their health and Covid-19 status. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined us.
lt's been stressful holiday period for live-stock farmers in need of feed for their animals. One of the suppliers, National Flour Mills in a Guardian newspaper report said that the shortage of corn and soybean is due to a high demand emanating from China, resulting in a 3-4 week delay in shipping .What will be the fate of the animals as a result of the delay? We heard from Shiraz Khan, a farmer affected by this shortage.
Just about everything has shifted online with the advent of Covid-19, education in particular. Teachers, students and parents are availing themselves to the opportunities available to ensure that they remain on-track during this virtual age. Here's an app that may prove useful for accounting students 'Accounts App for CSEC' was created by Dr. Meletha St. Hill, she's a Psychologist, Author and web developer.
T&T's very own Payge Turner on NBC's The Voice was a contestant on the popular talent show, which exposes lesser known artistes and musicians to a worldwide audience. Payge was eliminated during the live rounds to the surprise of many online viewers. During her stay on the Voice, Payge built her fan base on Team Gwen and is now looking forward to the new step in her career. We were joined by Payge Turner who joins us live.