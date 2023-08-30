Morning Edition: 30th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we have Nalini Dial, President of the Firework Sufferers Association to talk about the impact of fireworks on the elderly and on animals.
With us now, to talk about World Steelpan Day and Independence Day celebrations are 2 executive members of the Digicel Foundation, Cindy Ann Currency- Head of Projects and Colin Greaves- Digicel Head of PR.
With us live in studio are Richard Reyes- U.S. Embassy Military Liaison Officer, Commander and David Green- A.K.A Trini- Deputy Director, J7/9 US Southern Command, Exercise/Coalition Directorate. The are here to share more about the US Embassy's Continuing Promise Mission.
Joining us now, a very special guest. Winston Dookeran, he is a former Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, Former Professor,and international public official, he is an Author as well as an Economist . Mr. Dookeran is is also the recipient of the Order of Trinidad and Tobago , the country's highest National Award.
He is here with us to discuss where our country has come from, where we are and what he would see to for TT going forward.
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. It's the day before the holiday here in Trinidad and Tobago but we have no plans of taking a break as cricket played louder resumes today in Barbados.
Today we look ahead to tonight's match as the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Barbados Royals while we also talk Womens CPL with a very special guest.
As usual we give you a peek behind the scenes and we conclude part 2 of our exclusive interview with Danny Morrison.
And after a scintillating win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinbago Knight Riders will be aiming to keep up the momentum when they challenge Barbados Royals tonight at Kensington Oval.
The Rovman Powell-led side has won only one game so far while losing another one and one of their matches was called off due to rain.
When it comes to TKR, it looks like one of the strongest sides on paper.
In the last match, Nicholas Pooran, skipper Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell wreaked havoc with the bat, while Sunil Narine picked up three wickets, giving away only 24 runs in his four overs.
Barbados too have quality batters in the mix. Rovman himself is in sensational form while Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers have been impressive as well. Hence, a cracking game is expected when these two sides face each other.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out Show. Have a safe and happy Independence Day