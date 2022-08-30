With one day before Independence Day, we are joined by Ag. Fire Station Officer, David Hunte to discuss the usage of fireworks, the risk involved in using them at home and safety measures. In the past there have been many tragic incidents following the use of fireworks.
Continuing our conversation on Independence, we have with us now Economist Dr. Roger Hosein, to discuss what we have achieved at 60 years of independence in terms of economic growth, unemployment, inflation and the debt.
We are now joined by Ambassador for the TTPS, Sgt. Ancel Forde to get our weekly tips and advice from the police service for the TTPS. Today we are discussing personal safety and security during Independence Day celebrations.
In this second hour of the Morning Edition, we are now joined by Avian Parks, Communications Director at the Office of the Chief Secretary, to discuss the upcoming Independence Day activities in Tobago including Art Exhibitions, Student Parades and a Youth Fishing Tournament.
Let's chat now about an event called The Fire Of Love, an inter-generational collective of musical independents - Freetown Collective, 3Canal and Annalie Prime - take their love and fire to the stage on Friday to celebrate T&T's Diamond Jubilee, and reanimate what it means to be independent, self-sufficient and free.
For one night only at Sound Forge, The Fire of Love presents the band Freetown Collective, roots-pop solo artist Annalie Prime, and Rapso icons 3Canal in concert on Friday, September 2. Together, they aspire to deliver word, sound and power, in their unique rhythms and styles, rooted in calypso and forged from the love of nation, and self. To tell us more are Muhammad Muwalil- Freetown Collective and Wendell Manwarren - 3 Canal.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image of our National Flag as we head into the 60th anniversary of our Independence.