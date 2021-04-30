Morning Edition: 30th April, 2021

NEW MEASURES IN PLACE AS COVID SURGE CONTINUES
Already in effect are new lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at a news conference yesterday. This comes in the wake of a surge of Covid-19 cases 328 announced yesterday with two additional deaths. The PM announced the closure of the following: Restaurants & bars, malls, shopping centres, places of worship, hairdressers, barber salons, gyms, casinos, betting and centres.
The Public sector is limited to essential workers only and this is in addition to the measures announced last week by the Health Minister. We got the perspective of our first panel: Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber, Reval Chattergoon- President, Arima Business Association and Mariano Browne- Economist.
We got some more perspectives of the lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday. We were joined by: Lara Quentrall-Thomas: President of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries, Vivek Charran, President of the San Juan Business Association and Hassel Thom, President - Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association.
UNC COMMEMORATES BLACK POWER ANNIVERSARY
Don't forget TV6 will be airing the documentary ' Making of A Revolution ' this Sunday from 7:30 pm. This is all in commemoration of the 1970 Black Power Movement, a message that resonates fifty-one years later. The United National Congress has also joined in on the observance, noting to movement's ability to unify and enable citizens champion a very important cause. Public relations Officer of the UNC and a Historian by Profession Dr. Kirk Meighoo joined us.