Do you think the government is being transparent enough during this Covid-19 Pandemic and is the Opposition being responsible in bringing information into the public domain? We invited your calls on the Covid-19 Pandemic from a political front.
Also on the show...we got the views of the Employers Consultative Association on the impact of the Covid-19 Virus on the workplace and most importantly, the way forward. We were joined by Keston Nancoo Chairman, Employers Consultative Association and Stephanie Fingal, CEO Employers Consultative Association.
Just about one month ago, our next guests were on the show talking about meeting with the Government on the impact of Covid-19 on the Credit Union Movement. On Monday 27th April, the CEO of the Co-operative Credit Union League Dianne Joseph sent out a media release announcing the League's Memorandum of Understanding with the government for a $100 million emergency loan facility.
The League believes the aid will go a long way in assisting members and commends the government for such an initiative. We were joined by Dianne Joseph, Chief Operating Officer and Joseph Remy, President Co-operative Credit Union League and later on we got some nutrition tips with Celebrity Chef Jason Peru.