The secondary's schools track and field championship has produced many legends of the sport here in Trinidad and Tobago, from Michelle Lee Ahye to Richard Thompson, you name it they have all come through the competition.
Today on our show Secondary School Track & Field Association to talk about the rebranding and the return of this sport to schools for the first time since the pandemic.
Welcome back, today we are joined by Joseph Brewster – Pres. Secondary School Track & Field Association.
To chat with us about the staging of the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 in which TT was signed off by govt and all stakeholders last week. We will also discuss how her first few months as President has been going, and get her perspective on sport over the last 60 years in TT and more. Joining us is Diane Henderson - President T.T.O.C.
Four members of the High-Performance Karate Do Center, a club of the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Association, a member of the National Sporting organisation for karate - the Trinidad & Tobago Karate Union, have qualified for the National Karate Team to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championships and the Commonwealth Karate Club Championships in Birmingham, England during the period 7- 11th September 2022.
The theme of the championships is "Building solidarity and fraternity among the nations of the Commonwealth". After a hiatus of over two years due to the Covid pandemic the Commonwealth Karate Championships are being held following the Commonwealth Games also being held in Birmingham, England in late July-early August 2022.
To tell us more are Sameer Ali - 17yrs- Individual Kata, Individual Kumite, Michelle Lue-Fatt - 17yrs, Individual Kata, Roshelle Lue-Fatt -17yrs, Individual Kata, and Chelsea Mohan -19yrs, Individual Kata.
Let's shift gears now to cycling … Joining us now is Rowena Williams -President- Cycling Association to tell us more about the success of cyclists Nicholas Paul, Tineil and Akiel Campbell and Kwesi Browne. We will also touch on the Associations plans for future.
Our next guests won 125 medals at the recent Goodwill Games held here in Trinidad and Tobago.
The team won 6 individual high point trophies (6 out of 10 age groups), Overall team trophy, Good cooperate sponsorship). Goodwill record breaking performances.
Lets chat now with Dion Marchand- Goodwill games -Team Manager to get an update on some of the things that have been happening.
Lets chat now with two men with a world of knowledge in sport. We will discuss the latest in various fields, updates and get their perspective on what is happen. what should be done in future and on sport in T&T over the past 60 years.
