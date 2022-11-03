This morning we are joined by Former Minister and Economist Mariano Browne to give his view on the Prime Minister's Public Meeting last evening.
Among the speakers were Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis and Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Minister Imbert spoke about the tax relief for persons earning $7500 a month and the new amendments to the GATE Programme.
The economic strides the government is making despite the global challenges and all the hard work done to ensure the continuing operation of social aid and salaries to the labour force during the Covid 19 pandemic, among other things.
The Minister of Works and Transport joins us now to give an update on the residents stranded in Valsayn North. Yesterday, we spoke with the Councilor Seema Ramsaran -Augustine who explained that the problem has existed for years and called for a flood gate to assist the residents by blocking the water from entering the community.
However the Minister says there are flood gates already, and they are currently undergoing upgrades. He further notes that the rainfall of last week was heavier than usual. Let's hear more from him now, following his meeting with the residents last evening.
Let's focus on the economy and an annual event by UWI St. Augustine, scheduled for November 3rd and 4th. The staple event is now in its 16th edition hosted by the Department of Economics.
The conference would itemize what the Department views are the key economic issues facing the country. Dr. Marlene Attzs Lecturer at the Department of Economics joins us now to share more details about this free event.
It's time for Fertility Step by Step with Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre.
The Trinidad and Tobago IVF offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby. Today's show is about In-Vitro Fertilisation or IVF, one of the best known treatments if you're struggling with infertility.
Dr Catherine is going to tell you some very honest truths about what it takes for IVF to succeed — and why it might fail.
In a world where technology plays a key role, Cyber security has become an important factor from both a personal and corporate point of view. I am sure many have noted international and some local cyber attacks on systems and networks. Ernst & Young Services Limited is on a drive to educate and build more awareness on the subject matter.
EY is positioned as one of the global consulting leaders for cybersecurity services and joining us now is regional team leader is Anil Persad, Associate Partner, Technology Risk and Cybersecurity Services for EY Caribbean.
From musician to song-writer to producer to full-fledged artiste, Nathanael's music career is a story worth being told. Born Ryan Levi Nathanael Hamilton, the multi-talented entertainer rose from humble beginnings to earn his spot among the best in Caribbean Gospel.
Over the past decade, he's managed to carve his own niche, performing on some of the biggest stages in his home country of Trinidad and Tobago and around the region, including Jamaica, where he spent the early part of his childhood.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 9:30pm this evening for ME PRIME.