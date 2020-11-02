On the show, UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced last week that the party will host its internal election on December 6th. There have been calls in some quarters for a change in the leadership of the party following consecutive election loses.
We were joined by Vasant Bharath, former government Minister in the People's Partnership Administration and UNC Member.
And later on we spoke with William Wallace one week following the emergency TTFA Meeting that was held last week and the membership spoke. They voted against United TTFA President Wallace and his team and now, the TTFA membership are awaiting word on the reappointment of a FIFA Normalization Committee ahead of deadline day December 18th.
The Caribbean Risk Management Academy together with the T&T Risk Management Institute will host a virtual conference on the 19th of November, with a focus on the economy. The cost is TT$240 and were joined by Natasha Subero and Ken Hackshaw- Founder and Director at the Caribbean Risk Management Academy who told us more and we were joined by Sherma-Anne Le Blanc President of the Sea Lots Village Council and Raymond Ockille - President of REACH'N Inc who told us more about a fundraiser aimed at providing online devices to children in community for virtual learning.