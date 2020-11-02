On the show, UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced last week that the party will host its internal election on December 6th. There have been calls in some quarters for a change in the leadership of the party following consecutive election loses.

We were joined by Vasant Bharath, former government Minister in the People's Partnership Administration and UNC Member.

And later on we spoke with William Wallace one week following the emergency TTFA Meeting that was held last week and the membership spoke. They voted against United TTFA President Wallace and his team and now, the TTFA membership are awaiting word on the reappointment of a FIFA Normalization Committee ahead of deadline day December 18th.

The Caribbean Risk Management Academy together with the T&T Risk Management Institute will host a virtual conference on the 19th of November, with a focus on the economy. The cost is TT$240 and were joined by Natasha Subero and Ken Hackshaw- Founder and Director at the Caribbean Risk Management Academy who told us more and we were joined by Sherma-Anne Le Blanc President of the Sea Lots Village Council and Raymond Ockille - President of REACH'N Inc who told us more about a fundraiser aimed at providing online devices to children in community for virtual learning.

PNM party groups upset

Three PNM party groups in Tobago are tonight indicating, they will not be supporting the candidate chosen by the party to contest the Scarborough Calder Hall seat in the upcoming THA Elections. The party groups have letters to the PNM Island Council stating their position.

UNC Supports Evaluation Call On Refinery Deal

The United National Congress is supporting the call made by Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited to have its proposal reviewed by the independent evaluation committee which was appointed by Cabinet.

Patriotic Energies Remain Positive Over Evaluation

Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited is still hopeful of closing a deal for the Petrotrin Refinery. Today Ancil Roget a director with the company is calling for the independent evaluation committee set up by cabinet to look at the documents submitted on Thursday in time to beat the October 31 deadline.

NAMA Covid19 Is A Farce

Protesters gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence in St Anns earlier today, calling on the Prime Minister to lift lockdown measures, open borders and allow persons the right to breathe freely without the hindrance of a mask... 