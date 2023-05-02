In this Episode of Morning Edition, Protest continued for a second day at the Belmont Secondary School on Monday as parents refused to send their children to classes without the intervention of the Education Minister and the implementation of proper security.
In another incident yesterday a man was also shot and killed outside the Munroe Road Hindu School. Today President of TTUTA Martin Lum kin joins us to discuss these incidents.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj has been under fire over the past few days after he was reported as saying urban youth were targeting East Indians in Aranguez. Today Pundit Maharaj says his statement was taken out of context and blown out of proportion. He joins us now to tell us his side of the story.
The Housing Development Corporation is today expressing concerns over the illegal occupation of housing units across its developments.
Joining us this morning is Jeremy Campbell, Divisional Manager at the Housing Development Corporation.
It's time for our Tuesday TTPS TIPS and advice Segment. As promised we now open the lines to give you our viewers the opportunity to share your views and perspectives on various issues. Call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.
On May 28th 2023, the Emancipation Support Committee will present its 2023 Fashion Extravaganza at Queen's Hall. To tell us more is Richard Young International Creative/Art Director and Director of Culture, Jacqui Burgess.
We are now joined by Aubrey Norton, leader of Guyana parliamentary opposition, today we will be discussing the June 12th Guyana election, as well as Mr. Norton's issues and concerns over transparency in the oil and gas sector and what he says is the government's failure to deal with cost of living woes.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME.