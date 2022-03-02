The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced a ban on the use of hosepipes and sprinklers in the watering of gardens and washing of cars.In a statement on Monday, WASA said that effective midnight yesterday (March 1), in keeping with its 2022 Dry Season Water Supply Management Plan, the use of hosepipes and any similar apparatus for the purpose of, among other things watering private gardens and or washing private motor cars, will be prohibited in accordance with the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40 of Trinidad and Tobago. The prohibition, which will be in effect for four months, ends on June 30. This morning we are joined by WASA Executives, Shaira Ali _Director Operations, Natasha Andrews - Director Customer Care and Daniel Plenty _ Senior Manager Communications.
Lent, in the Christian church, a period of penitential preparation for Easter. In Western churches it begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast (Sundays are excluded), in imitation of Jesus Christ's fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry Millions of Christians all over the world will be marking the start of an important period of time on 2 March 2022 - the festival of Lent.
That is because it is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in Western Christian churches.
During Lent, many people decide to give something up that they love - perhaps chocolate, sweets or even using social media.
Others might decide to take up something, like helping out more at home or trying to be nicer to their brother or sister. Joining us this morning to discuss the start and the significance of the season to Catholics in Trinidad and Tobago is Father Robert J Christo-Vicar of Communications and Parish Priest for Penal.
Dr Catherine Minto-Bain - Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre.
Welcome again to Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. Dr. Minto Bain and her team in T&T offer the full range of fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
We're continuing our focus on Male Fertility today with a discussion about causes of male infertility and the tests men can use to find out more about their fertility health.
We are now talking about Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Shivarátri and Machel Montano's performance of Soca song Touch the Ground in dedication for Shivarátri.
Shante Moore is a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State, joining the U.S. Foreign Service in 2000 as a Pickering-Rangel Fellow. Over the course of his twenty-year Foreign Service career, Mr. Moore has served overseas in Kuwait, Qatar, Kosovo, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, and Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.
Mr. Moore currently serves as the Chargé d'Affaires ai. for U.S. Embassy Port of Spain. He is responsible for coordinating the embassy's efforts in advancing U.S. policy goals of strengthening democratic institutions, encouraging cooperation in countering violent extremism and drug-trafficking, promoting good governance and anti-corruption laws and regulations to facilitate an investor-friendly business climate that increases U.S. exports and enhances bilateral commercial ties, and building partnerships to respond effectively to other key challenges affecting the Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere. Today we will discuss, the recent observation of the Black history month observation by the embassy, plans to establish a USAID Office in Trinidad and Tobago and get an update on the visa application process in the face of a pandemic.