Let's check in on the mood of the Labour Movement. The third rejection of Patriotic Energies & Technology limited to acquire the Pointe-A-Pierre refinery, revelations of a WASA report by the Minister, ongoing privatization at the Port and rumours of more privatization at other state entities to come are also areas of concern for the Labour movement. One cannot forget the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic, well what is relationship like with the New Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie? Michael Annisette President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, he is also the General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre.
The levels of crime in T&T continue to be a great concern among citizens. On a regular basis our newsroom field calls from persons who are either afraid to make reports or, believe that according to the crime, no action will be taken by the TTPS.
We spent the next few minutes talking about the enforcement of the law by the TTPS and how the public can seek redress if they believe their concerns are not taken seriously.
Drama Making A Difference, DMAD Company is doing its part to raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence. They are hosing an initiative which begin this Friday entitled 'Respect Her', Andre Dillon- Creative Director, D MAD Company joined us.
Behavioural patterns good or bad are either taught or picked up based on our environment settings over a period of time. It is often said that the home is the most important setting in a person's life and if the is not functioning, school plays an even bigger role.
We are continuing our conversation with the United Nations on Gender-Based Violence and today we discuss the Importance of Health and Family Life Education in Schools in Preventing GBV.
We were joined by Dr. Gabrielle Hosein Head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies and Kevin Liverpool, Administrator for T&T's office of Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMAN).