In this episode of Morning Edition, we are chatting with executive party members and UNC senator Jearlene John about the processes of screening for local government elections.

A recording making the rounds on social media of an alleged list of persons said to be involved is circulating on social media. Joining us now to tell us more, Tobago Business Woman Diane Hadad.

A video making the rounds on social media of a man allegedly infected with HIV having relations with multiple women has caught the attention of the Ministry of Gender and The Ministry of Health. To speak with us about HIV today is Lobbyist Nikisha Murray.

Let's now join Economic Professor Roger Hosein to discuss the Caribbean Economics Quaterly.

Joining us now are Charmaine Spencer - ABTA  Director (Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Association) ,Caribbean & Latin America and Mr. Cleofoster Harris - Deputy Director, Antigua & Barbuda Festivals Commission to tell us about their upcoming events.

We want to hear from you this morning, call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, have a safe and enjoyable weekend. Join us this evening M.E PRIME and as we go  here's another Positive Quote " Wherever life plants you bloom with grace."

