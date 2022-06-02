In this Morning Edition, Anslem Richards - Chief Technical Adviser to the Division of Finance discusses the upcoming Tobago budget, his concerns for the island, what Tobago needs and what areas the budget will focus on to improve Tobago.
In this segment we speak with Psychologist/Educator Dr. Margaret Nakhid Chatoor about Youth and Violence in Trinidad and Tobago. Just yesterday it was reported by Elizabeth Williams in the TV6 news that a teenager was barred from sitting his CXC exams after he threatened to shoot up a school in Tobago leaving teachers afraid for their safety...and on Sunday there were reports in the Express of a 20 year old man charged with the sexual assault of his own mother in Trinidad....what's is really going on in this country? Dr. Nakhid Chatoor gives her perspective on these matters.
The Postal Workers Union is ventilating its frustration with the lack of promotion for members and a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment. General Secretary David Forbes says the situation is unacceptable and workers have had enough.
It's no secret that large percentage of Trinidadians and Tobagonians look forward to a long holiday weekend and for business owners particularly in Tobago, it's an opportunity to earn extra revenue.We had two long weekends during the month of May, one at the start and the other at the end. Did hoteliers in Tobago experience increased patronage and, are they hopeful for the upcoming Labour Day long weekend?
Chris James, President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association discusses via zoom.
We are officially into the Atlantic Hurricane season, just about two weeks ago the Met Service declared the start of the rainy season. In less than half hour, the country will be under an Adverse Weather Alert, Yellow Level which takes effect at 8 am and concludes tomorrow at 2 pm. What can we expect today and what does the forecast predict for the hurricane season? Kenneth Kerr the Chief Climatologist (Ag.), at Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service discusses.
In this segment, Vashti Guyadeen, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI's) tells us more about the National Services Exporters Portal. It has been branded the 'Local Services Hub' created to brand, market and promote Trinidad and Tobago internationally.The TTCSI's International Services Hub has the potential to provide opportunities to lower the traditionally high cost of exporting, as it will enable firms to engage in joint marketing efforts such as joint market research and bundling of services.
In Regional News, at the close of nomination day in Grenada, the two main political parties signed up candidates for each of the 15 constituencies but it's not clear how many smaller political parties nominated candidates for the 23 June General Election.
Over the past four general elections, the New National Party and the National Democratic Congress were the only parties able to nominate candidates to fill all constituency seats. The incumbent NNP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the main opposition NDC is seeking to return to office. It was voted out of office in 2013 and did not win a seat to have representation in the House of Representatives. The NDC was also unable to win a seat in the 2018 General Elections.
Health experts at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus Barbados, are expressing alarm over the high rates of diabetes, heart attacks and strokes that continue to plague the Barbados population.
Principal and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Cave Hill Campus Professor Clive Landis urges residents to take greater responsibility for their heath and do regular checks of their blood pressure.Addressing a gathering he quotes "There are 10 heart attacks a week in this country on average, and there are 14 strokes a week on average. So that is actually two a day, in terms of strokes. These statistics are actually rising." Professor Landis was speaking during a media conference at the UWI, Cave Hill Campus at an event designed to encourage people to screen for blood pressure readings.