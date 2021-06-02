Morning Edition: 2nd June, 2021

NON ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES REMAIN CLOSED
Six months ago, no one could have envisioned we would be in a state of emergency nor in the Covid-19 position we are in today. New cases continue to emerge, four hundred and five recorded yesterdays and twelve additional deaths.
Over fourteen thousand patients recovered and currently, there are nine thousand, five hundred and fifty-eight active cases. The Business community had the first of what they hope to be many more meetings with the government in 2021.
We were joined by Ms. Diane Hadad Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Mr. Clint Arjoon was also here with us, the President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
HEALTH & SAFETY IN THE WORKPLACE
Safety in the workplace has become a bigger priority since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. A couple members The Occupational Safety and Health Agency are here to give some important tips that can assist in creating a safety working environment and for employees who are essential and have to report for duty. They have also embarked on a number of public initiatives and we heard more from Franz Brisbane, Senior Inspector, OSHA Kendall Reid, Communications and Outreach Manager, OSHA
IDENTIFYING & ADDRESSING CHILDHOOD ADOLECENT
This training program was developed in response to the growing needs for professionals and paraprofessionals to gain valuable information both theoretical and practice related to trauma among children and adolescents. The overarching steps include firstly being able to identify the child and adolescent trauma, address the trauma being expressed through varying approaches and make considerations for interventions, from a developmental and systems of care perspective.
CORPUS CHRISTI OBSERVANCE
The State of Emergency has restricted mass gathering, so members of the Christian Community observing the Feast of Corpus Christi will have to do so from the comfort of their home. The Archbishop of Port of Spain for the Roman Catholic Church, Father Jason Gordon will host Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on tomorrow from 7:30 am.
The Feast of Corpus Christi is a Roman Catholic feast that honors the Holy Eucharist and is celebrated on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday which was observed on May 30, this year. Archbishop Gordon joined us.