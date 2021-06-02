Morning Edition: 2nd June, 2021

NON ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES REMAIN CLOSED

Six months ago, no one could have envisioned we would be in a state of emergency nor in the Covid-19 position we are in today. New cases continue to emerge, four hundred and five recorded yesterdays and twelve additional deaths.

Over fourteen thousand patients recovered and currently, there are nine thousand, five hundred and fifty-eight active cases. The Business community had the first of what they hope to be many more meetings with the government in 2021.

We were joined by Ms. Diane Hadad Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Mr. Clint Arjoon was also here with us, the President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Industry and Commerce. 

HEALTH & SAFETY IN THE WORKPLACE

Safety in the workplace has become a bigger priority since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. A couple members The Occupational Safety and Health Agency are here to give some important tips that can assist in creating a safety working environment and for employees who are essential and have to report for duty. They have also embarked on a number of public initiatives and we heard more from Franz Brisbane, Senior Inspector, OSHA Kendall Reid, Communications and Outreach Manager, OSHA

IDENTIFYING & ADDRESSING CHILDHOOD ADOLECENT

This training program was developed in response to the growing needs for professionals and paraprofessionals to gain valuable information both theoretical and practice related to trauma among children and adolescents. The overarching steps include firstly being able to identify the child and adolescent trauma, address the trauma being expressed through varying approaches and make considerations for interventions, from a developmental and systems of care perspective.

CORPUS CHRISTI OBSERVANCE

The State of Emergency has restricted mass gathering, so members of the Christian Community observing the Feast of Corpus Christi will have to do so from the comfort of their home. The Archbishop of Port of Spain for the Roman Catholic Church, Father Jason Gordon will host Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on tomorrow from 7:30 am.

The Feast of Corpus Christi is a Roman Catholic feast that honors the Holy Eucharist and is celebrated on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday which was observed on May 30, this year. Archbishop Gordon joined us.

Morning Edition: 2nd June, 2021

The State of Emergency has restricted mass gathering, so members of the Christian Community observing the Feast of Corpus Christi will have to do so from the comfort of their home

A Physical Education Record

Well it's not often you hear about these occurrences, but for the first time in the history of the CAPE Exam.. one teacher's class was able to secure the top 10 spots in one particular subject.

Venezuelans Flouting Curfew?

Opposition MP Damian Lyder is asking Government if Venezuelans reportedly seen traversing T&T's waters during curfew hours are in breach of such regulations. We share with you video of such vessels allegedly captured over the long holiday weekend.

Tobago Curfew Breaches

The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, has seen the second highest number of curfew breaches in the country. 