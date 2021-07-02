We discussed a number of matters with our next guest, Dr. Roodal Moonilal. The political landscape has been heated for the past week, mostly with the Tobago Self Governance Amendment Bill. The Walkout by the Opposition and the follow-up media conferences by the Leader of the Opposition and then the Prime Minister, has only fuelled a highly emotive and controversial national issue. Will the Opposition show up to today's debate on the Finance Bill, 2021 this afternoon? Dr. Roodal Moonilal Member of Parliament for Oropouche East joined us via Zoom.
The role and work of a fire officer is not highlighted as it should, given the important role they play. Officers risk their lives trying to rescue life and property from burning flames but some divisions are not adequately resourced. An incident was posted last week to social media where officers had to respond to a fire in Sangre Grande and had to use their personal vehicles, President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon joined us now.
We have Lletesha Sylvester-Charles , Trinidadian Living in Barbados. She's been on the show before and we will join her in a bit to get an update on how things are in Barbados. We got the latest from our Weather Anchor Seigonie on Hurricane Elsa.
Soca Cypher has now been added to Black Entertainment Television, better known as BET.
What started off as a Tik Tok challenge has now blossomed into a freestyle TV special syndicated to air on BET. It's the brainchild of music producer Stadic, who is well known in the industry. Born in Trinidad but raised in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The Soca Cypher is a reality TV-series and Kevin "Stadic" Charles and Melissa "Melly" St Rose told us more.