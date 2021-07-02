We discussed a number of matters with our next guest, Dr. Roodal Moonilal. The political landscape has been heated for the past week, mostly with the Tobago Self Governance Amendment Bill. The Walkout by the Opposition and the follow-up media conferences by the Leader of the Opposition and then the Prime Minister, has only fuelled a highly emotive and controversial national issue. Will the Opposition show up to today's debate on the Finance Bill, 2021 this afternoon? Dr. Roodal Moonilal Member of Parliament for Oropouche East joined us via Zoom.

The role and work of a fire officer is not highlighted as it should, given the important role they play. Officers risk their lives trying to rescue life and property from burning flames but some divisions are not adequately resourced. An incident was posted last week to social media where officers had to respond to a fire in Sangre Grande and had to use their personal vehicles, President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon joined us now.

We have Lletesha Sylvester-Charles , Trinidadian Living in Barbados. She's been on the show before and we will join her in a bit to get an update on how things are in Barbados. We got the latest from our Weather Anchor Seigonie on Hurricane Elsa.

Soca Cypher has now been added to Black Entertainment Television, better known as BET.

What started off as a Tik Tok challenge has now blossomed into a freestyle TV special syndicated to air on BET. It's the brainchild of music producer Stadic, who is well known in the industry. Born in Trinidad but raised in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The Soca Cypher is a reality TV-series and Kevin "Stadic" Charles and Melissa "Melly" St Rose told us more.

CRIME WRAP

After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.

And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.

Tobago COVID Update

Tobago's covid-19 deaths have increased to 27, with the passing of a 78 year -old male with comorbidities. This was revealed on Friday during Tobago's covid-19 wrap sheet. More from Elizabeth Williams.

7 Year-Old Tv6 Supporter

Seven-year old Zamar Chapman wants to be a news presenter in the future. She sat down with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, to explain what sparked her interest in the media.

Alexi Costa On Peru Experience

After picking up a bronze in the Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Peru recently, T&T rider Alexi Costa does not have a chance to take a breather.

NGC Group Records $191M In Profits, 2021

The year 2020 saw reductions in revenue to the tune of over two billion dollars for the NGC Group, but the first quarter of 2021 is already showing promising signs, with profits after tax stabilising significantly. 