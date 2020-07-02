On today's Morning Edition we had the President and General Secretary of Police Social and Welfare Association.
Prime Ministerial Candidate of the APNU-AFC Khemraj Ramjattan joined us as the Guyana election matter before the Caribbean Court of Justice will be determined next week.
And later on, we spoke with Dr Sandra Reid-Psychiatrist and Dr. Katija Khan- Psychologist and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on persons living in Trinidad and Tobago.
Its a final bat salute... as, Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes has died at the age of 95.
Weekes is the only man to make centuries in five consecutive Test innings...
He was known as one of the 'Three Ws' alongside fellow West Indies greats Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott.
Those in the local fraternity have paid their tributes.