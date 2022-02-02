we are discussing the very serious issue of crime in Trinidad and Tobago and more specifically in Fyzabad. MP for the area Dr. Lackram Bodoe joins us now to give his view on the situation as his constituency has also been affected. Just yesterday morning Fyzabad pensioner and another man were gunned down, a woman was also injured
The deceased were identified as Worlene Joseph, 67, and Marvin Cross, 47.
Information from police stated that around 1.30 a.m. officers responded to a report of gunfire at Dubarry Street Extension, off Delhi Road.
Police met Seeta Ram,of Avocat Village, nursing a gunshot injury to her back. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, taking the country's murder toll to 50 for the year so far.
Today the MP will discuss the impact of this crime on the community, how the residents are coping and the impact of crime in general and what can be done to address it.
There are reports that Venezuelan Nationals who's registration has expired are being secretly sent back to their home land. Today Attorney at Law Nafeesa Mohammed says she is aware that some have been told to purchase tickets to return to Venezuela. Today she says there is humanitarian aspect to be considered, she says yes there was an influx of Venezuelan nationals but it could have been handled differently. She believes that the welfare of asylum seekers should be taken seriously.
The Automotive Dealers Association is calling on the Finance Minister Colm Imbert for answers. The Association staged an act of force yesterday in Port of Spain calling on the Minister to rescind the decision on the permissible age of import on all cars hybrid and regular combustion vehicles. A letter was also dropped of at the Ministry outlining the concerns and recommendations of the Automotive dealers. He also says increased taxes on Hybrid vehicles has forced the increase in prices and both businesses and consumers are suffering. Mr Babwah says 60% of dealers have already dropped out of the business. Joining us This morning on the show to shed some light on the plight of the sector is Mr. Babwah.
Carnival 2022 is a popular topic of discussion at this time as Government has announced the possibility of safe zone events, Tobago is planning events for October, virtual events are already being organized by several Carnival entities, Pan Trinbago, TUCO and the Band leaders Association. On Monday NCC Chairman Winston Gypsy Peters said "A Taste of Carnival 2022" schedule has been released with both virtual and in-person safe zone events to be held from February 4 to March 1.
He said the proposed budget for this year will be $25 million to $30 million.
Mr. Peters said Pod-seating socially-distanced events are being held at the Queen's Park Savannah as well. Events will also be held at Queen's Hall and Naparima Bowl, all deemed safe zones for fully vaccinated patrons and artistes only. To tells us their thoughts on the new carnival model and what plans they themselves have for the season are Social Artistes Lil Bitts born Shivonne Liesl-Anne Churche and The J'Ouvert King, Devon "Dev" Harris.
Phone calls- Pod-seating socially-distanced events are being held at the Queen's Park Savannah and the proposed budget for this year's Carnival at $25 million to $30 million. Since the announcement on Monday people have taken to social media to criticize the move, memes have been made and many have said they prefer to opt out of the events. However there are some who support the efforts being made and are eager to participate.