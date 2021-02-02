Morning Edition: 2nd February, 2021

PDP HOST NIGHT VIGIL OUTSIDE ASSEMBLY
Assemblymen of the Progressive Democratic Patriots refused to leave the Tobago House of Assembly Chamber last evening following what they called, a premature suspension of the sitting by the presiding officer. We got some more details from Farley Augustine- Deputy Political Leader PDP / Assemblyman- Parlatuvier/L' Anse Fourmi/Speyside.
LABOUR OUTLOOK FOR 2021
It's a not a very bright outlook if you're thinking about the labour market in 2021. Covid19 has weakened and in some cases, devastated economies worldwide. The country's productivity rating has not always come in for high praises, is the government looking at collaborative measures to improve this and are preparing the population, for the workforce changes brought on by the pandemic? Stephen Mc Clashie - Minister of Labour / Member of Parliament for La Brea joined us.
ROAD TRAFFIC SAFETY ROAD RAGE
We were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar for our weekly conversation.
WORLD LEPROSY DAY
Leprosy is an infectious disease that causes severe, disfiguring skin sores and nerve damage in the arms, legs, and skin areas around your body according to the medical definition. World Leprosy day was observed on Sunday and the Ministry is asking that Persons who have had contact with a case of Hansen's Disease for 20 hours per week for 3 months per year are at greater risk of developing the disease. A single dose of Rifampicin reduces that risk. Contact the Hansen's Disease Control Unit, MoH at 622-3904 for more information. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Saiyed, Senior Medical Resident Hansen's Disease Control Unit, MOH.
PAN TRINBAGO VIRTUAL EVENTS
With no official carnival, Pan Trinbago has planned a series of Virtual Concerts for their ' Pan is Spirit series '. It's not competition based and the concerts feature the 2020 National Panorama Finalists in the Medium and Large categories ‘Keeping the Vibes Alive ' features the Medium Bands and ' The Sweetest Pan in the World ' features the Large Bands. The events are pay per view and joining us now is President Beverly Ramsey-Moore joined us.