In this episode of Morning Edition, we are now joined by the President of the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce, Motilal Ramsingh and President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee to give an update on the business community.
Also, how they were affect by the flood waters over the past days.
As reported in the TV6 news last evening several communities including Manzanilla, Mayaro Caroni and El Socorro South are still battling flood waters.
Even though the official hurricane season has ended, we still have a few weeks remaining in the rainy season which could have the potential for more flooding.
This could result in cases of flood-borne diseases and the Ministry of Health is on a campaign to reduce such incidences, we are joined by two Chief Executive Officers, Dr. Brian Armour, C.E.O -South-West Regional Health Authority and Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt, C.E.O of the Eastern Regional Health Authority .
We are sticking with the topic of health but with a focus on men. Dr. Adrian Ramkissoon, resident Urologist at medical Associates Hospital is here to tell us more about their services in relation to prostate care and renal transplants.
The hospital is urging men to be more proactive when it comes to their health and Dr. Ramkisson joins us via zoom now.
SOCA PARANG FIESTA a tribute to Kenny J is happening on December 10th at SAPA and December 11th at NAPA. General Admission is $300.00 and Special Reserve is $350.00.
The entertainment lineup features some of the top acts including our next guests...who you'd probably find at every type of event. The talented sisters of Xavier strings are here with us.
We leave you with Here an image Mt. Irvine Tobago from V. Alexander.