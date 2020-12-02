In this installment of Morning Edition for Wednesday 2nd December, 2020, the Law Faculty of the University of the West Indies has taken their activism one step by further, by initiating legal proceedings over what they say is the inhumane treatment of persons detained on remand. The issue of reformation of the prison and criminal justice system has once again come into the forefront. This legal action comes just about a week after statements were made by the Attorney General and the Prisons Officers Association on the matter. We were joined by the woman at the forefront of the challenge, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, the Dean of the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies.
The Government has Amended the criteria relating to the Importation of Used Right Hand Drive Motor Vehicles. The release came from the Ministry of Trade on Friday, who said from January
January 1, 2021, no licences will be granted to foreign used car dealers or individuals to import vehicles that are more than three years from the year of manufacture. This move, corresponds with the Finance Minister's statements during the October 5th Budget presentation.
Well the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association continues to express concern and says, the Ministry told them that this measure will apply even though those motor vehicles may have been shipped prior to 31st December 2020. The Association President Visham Babwah told the Express newspaper that they held a meeting with line Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon some three weeks ago on the matter.
Let's put the focus on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, ahead of tomorrow's observance. How challenging has 2020 been for the community and what opportunities are available to better serve the community? We were joined by Sharon Rogers- Director, Disability Affairs Unit Ministry of Social Development and Family Services , Jacqueline Leotaud President, Consortium of Disability Organisations AND Krista Hamel-Smith General Manager, Caribbean Kids and Family Therapy Organisation.
The issue of whether sex education should be taught in schools, is once again on the table as the Ministry of Education conducts its national consultations. The Hindu Women's Organization gave a few suggestions in their media release yesterday, regarding appropriate topics for certain age groups. To tell us a bit more, was our guest Kamla Tewarie, President of the Hindu Women's Organization.
Well the Pandemic may have slowed thins down a bit but festive activities are still ongoing for the Christmas Season. Tres Noches De Parang is happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Queen's Hall. Giving us more details were Garfield George, General Manager, Queen's Hall and Alicia Jaggassar, President, National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago.