Morning Edition: 2nd August 2023

The TTRNA is preparing for a protest come Friday. To tell us what is the reason for this action is Association President Idi Stuart.
The Joint Trade Union Federation is not happy with the PM's response to among other things, the last round of salary negations and their call for basic wage to be increased to $30 per hour. This morning we are joined by Trevor Johnson- Assistant Secretary, Joint Trade Union Movement and David Forbes- General Secretary, Postal Workers Union to get the Union's perspective.
Mr. Keon Francis, Cultural Officer II at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and the Arts joins us now to speak on the launch of the Digitalization of the Tourism and Creative Sectors (DOTS) Reimbursement Grant.
It's time to shift gears to politics, we are now chatting with Political Leader of the PEP Phillip Alexander, in the run up to the Local Govt Elections on August 14th.
We are now chatting with Kino Mc Cartney - president of Gama Caribbean and Amery Rauseo - Vice President of Gama Caribbean about gama Global and its upcoming conference.
