This morning, we are joined by Attorney Martin George to get his perspective in on the Privy Council ruling on the grant of Bail for Murder accused. Mr. George says there is cause for concern and notes that since individual judges can use their own discretion to decided on each application there may also be need for balance. We will also be discussing the murder of Akili Charles shortly after he was granted bail.
Let's Shift our attention now to the medical field as we chat with two scholars: Dr. Colwick Wilson, President of University of the Southern Caribbean-scholar and Christian Educator, and Dr. Steve Carryl, internationally acclaimed laparoscopic surgeon now CEO of the Community Hospital. They are forming an alliance between the university and the hospital. They join us now to tell us more.
In this segment, we continue our discussion on the role of the police service. "What are the duties that fall into their normal routine of service and what would be considered extra?" Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us now via zoom.
The opening ceremony for the Agriculture & Food Expo hosted by Southex gets going tomorrow at Gulf City Shopping Complex. It's free to the public and concludes on Sunday. The event comes at a time where concerns over food prices are extremely high. The event will be held under the theme 'Our Life, Our Business'. Mr. George Singh CEO of Southex joins us now via zoom to tell us more about this free event to the public.
For our last segment we focus on the business of football and how we can capitalize on our talent. We are joined by Anton Corneal the TTFA's technical director and Michael Johnson England's national youth team coach to tell us more about a webinar entitled 'how to make a million dollar footballer'. It's happening on Saturday and our guests are here to tell us more about it.
It's time for some regional news and we focus in on Guyana.
Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton yesterday declined to shake President Irfaan Ali's hand at an Emancipation day event in New Amsterdam.
The incident was captured in a video that was being live streamed by President Ali's Facebook page. The video began with Ali arriving at the New Amsterdam market place and greeting those present with handshakes and hugs.
However, when he extended his hand to Norton and three others standing close to the Opposition Leader, they all refused to reciprocate. Instead, Norton made a quick nod to the President who then turned and went to his seat. According to the President, Norton is setting a bad precedent for the country's younger generation, who may think that it is okay not to shake hands, show good sportsmanship and camaraderie. Back in June of this year, the Leader of the Opposition had accused the President of bullying him into a handshake at an event held by the British High Commission.
