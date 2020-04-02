On this episode of Morning Edition, we gave you some more information related to COVID-19 locally and also spoke with President of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart.
We also updated you on what's happening regionally with Grenada and Jamaica on the fight against COVID-19, as well as what's happening internationally.
Later on we placed the focus on Autism Awareness Day Sarah Soo Hon - Public Relations Officer and in our Artiste's Forum, we link up with Soul Soprano singer Llettesha Sylvester.