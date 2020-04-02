On this episode of Morning Edition, we gave you some more information related to COVID-19 locally and also spoke with President of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart.

We also updated you on what's happening regionally with Grenada and Jamaica on the fight against COVID-19, as well as what's happening internationally.

Later on we placed the focus on Autism Awareness Day Sarah Soo Hon - Public Relations Officer and in our Artiste's Forum, we link up with Soul Soprano singer Llettesha Sylvester.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kai Selvon on training adjustments

Kai Selvon on training adjustments

The adjustments continue for athletes as we go through this pandemic period. And there is a lot of uncertainty as to what the future holds for some of them locally and abroad.

Day 4: Supermarkets and Banks comply

Day 4: Supermarkets and Banks comply

The latest warnings from the government and the Police Commissioner appear to be having an impact. It is day 4 of the "stay at home" order under which only essential services are supposed to be open.

Jehue Gordon on isolation 2

Jehue Gordon on isolation 2

Well Wednesday another Olympic hopeful gave us his reaction to the postponement of the Olympics and readjusting to his training camp.

Bleach Spraying by PDRC

Bleach Spraying by PDRC

Bi-weekly bleach-spraying exercises is one way the Penal Debe Regional Corporation has been tackling COVID19.

Nurses on frontline working without contract

Nurses on frontline working without contract

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart is calling for all nurses who were in direct contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients without wearing personal protective equipment to be tested.