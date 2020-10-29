On the show we discussed the future of Point Lisas and businesses in that area since the closure of the refinery and also with the impact of COVID 19. We got some insight on Patriotic Energies, the selected bidder in acquiring the assets of the refinery and port at Pointe-a-Pierre following the closure of Petrotrin. Joining us was Dr. Roger Hosein - Economist, Ozzi Warwick - Director - Patriotic Energies Technologies Company Ltd. and Jaishima Leladharsingh - Business Consultant
Caesar CreatiV seeks to bridge the gap between technology and culture for corporate clients. How can Caesar CreatiV help corporate entities pivot, connect with and understand their cosumers in a tech-driven environment through brand innovation? Well, putting into context, was Jules Sobion - Founder and Commander in Chief - Caesar CreatiV and Renata Sankar - Operations Manager - Caesar CreatiV.
Green Screen, the Environmental Film Festival starts today and runs until November 2nd. It is off course in a virtual space. We were joined by Carver Bacchus - Festival Director - Green Screen Environmental Film Festival and For Common Good is an initiative of Arima based non-profit Caribbean Fashion and Arts feature Festival (CFAFF). It takes on a pivotal role of the arts and culture in shaping the quality of intercultural relations, as well as creating a unique platform for artists, audiences, and other stakeholders. To give an insight into this initiative, we were joined by Kevon Foderingham - Founder, FOR COMMON GOOD & Executive Director - CFAFF, Xiao Yin Zhao - Executive Director at World Affairs Council and Naureen Nalia - Deputy Public Affairs Officer, US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago.