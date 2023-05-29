In this episode of Morning Edition, the Ministry of Gender Affairs is concerned about certain social media videos being circulated in the public domain.
It says the distribution of the content is irresponsible and a violation of the country's laws and fundamental human rights.
Joining us now are Dr. Ayanna Sebro, Technical Director NACC secretariat and Shelley-Ann Hart Director Gender Affairs Division.
We are chatting with Secretary General of the CWU Clyde Elder after TSTT reportedly announced that the retrenchment of 468 TSTT employees is saving the company $12 million a month.
Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath joins us now to discuss the current political climate in the country, the PM urging citizens to reject the UNC at the polls, the call by government for the opposition to join in the fight against crime, and the local government election.
ROSE IT Services Limited is an IT Services provider based in Trinidad and Tobago that provides outsourced and co-managed IT solutions for small to medium sized businesses locally and internationally. To tell us more is Managing Director, Omar Romero.
Dumore Enterprises is a family owned business. providing oilfield and industrial supplies and other services. For the month of June and Father's Day, Dumore will be offering a special to you.
It's now time for our Have your say segment, call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, have a safe and enjoyable weekend join us this evening M.E PRIME.