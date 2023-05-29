In this episode of Morning Edition, the Ministry of Gender Affairs is concerned about certain social media videos being circulated in the public domain. 

It says the distribution of the content is irresponsible and a violation of the country's laws and fundamental human rights.

Joining us now are Dr. Ayanna Sebro, Technical Director NACC secretariat and Shelley-Ann Hart Director Gender Affairs Division.

We are chatting with Secretary General of the CWU Clyde Elder after TSTT reportedly announced that the retrenchment of 468 TSTT employees is saving the company $12 million a month.

Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath joins us now to discuss the current political climate in the country, the PM urging citizens to reject the UNC at the polls, the call by government for the opposition to join in the fight against crime, and  the local government election.

ROSE IT Services Limited is an IT Services provider based in Trinidad and Tobago that provides outsourced and co-managed IT solutions for small to medium sized businesses locally and internationally. To tell us more is Managing Director, Omar Romero.

Dumore Enterprises is a family owned business. providing oilfield and industrial supplies and other services. For the month of June and Father's Day, Dumore will be offering a special to you.

With the rainy season now in effect, as evidenced by today's heavy rainfall, the Works and Transport Minister says at least one resident in Bamboo Settlement Number two began to build a fence on a newly completed river embankment.

In keeping with its theme "from Valencia to Toco" on Friday the Ministry of Works and Transport honoured persons from those areas who would have made major contributions to their communities and Trinidad and Tobago . 

Central Sports won the Premier title at the expense of Powergen by 27 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium. Central Sports got to 195 for 7 from 20 overs, with 51 from Derone Davis. In reply, Powergen were bowled out for 168 in 19.2 overs, with 47 from Evin Lewis, while Rayad Emrit took four wickets.

Marchin Patriots won their third trophy of the season when they clinched the Trinidad T20 Festival in Premier Two. They beat the Premier League Under-19 side by seven runs in Tarouba.