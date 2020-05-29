On the Political Front, Dr. Winford James will join us then we tackled legal matters between the TTFA and FIFA with attorney Dr. Emir Crowne. Later on Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, Former Head of the History department at UWI joined us to discuss Post Indentureship, in recognition of tomorrow's Indian Arrival Day holiday.
