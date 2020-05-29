On the Political Front, Dr. Winford James will join us then we tackled legal matters between the TTFA and FIFA with attorney Dr. Emir Crowne. Later on Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, Former Head of the History department at UWI joined us to discuss Post Indentureship, in recognition of tomorrow's Indian Arrival Day holiday.

WASA ADMITS TO CHALLENGES

WASA says it is doing all it can to supply potable water to as many communities as possible, but its reservoir levels are less than adequate, due to two consecutive dry seasons.

GRANTS APPROVED

Fifty-one Grants have been approved, to the tune of one point three million dollars, via the Business Development Unit of the Division of Community Development.