In this Episode of Morning Edition, joining us is Minority Leader at the Tobago House of Assembly Kelvon Morris, to give us his perspective on the announcement by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine of plans to launch his own party in April.
Its time to take a look at what's happening in the Business Express with Managing Editor Curtis Williams.
Cultural Officer III at the Ministry of Tourism, Damian Richardson, is live on set with us to tell us about several Easter cultural tourism camps across Trinidad and Tobago, sponsored by the Ministry.
Tomorrow, March 30th, the country celebrates and observers Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day. Speaking with us now about the meaning, the journey and the significance of this special day is Rev. Hazel Ann Gibbs De Peza. She has been practicing the faith for over 40 years.
With us now is Nelly Cottoy. Nelly is the only Trinbagoian amongst six (6) Jamaicans being nominated for the Best new artiste in the Caribbean Music Awards "in the dancehall category " which is scheduled to take place on the 24th June, at King's Theater in New York.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, tune in to TV6 for the 12mantt at 8:30pm and M.E PRIME at 9:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this live look at the situation in Store Bay Tobago.