Almost everyone has had some experience with exam anxiety particularly, when it comes to education. The pressures of school examinations are not only felt by students but also parents, who are often very involved in the preparation process. On Thursday, 19,198 pupils are expected to sit the SEA Exam and to give us some helpful tips ahead of that big day is Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin.
We will also get his views on what seems to be a resurgence of school violence videos that have been making the rounds on social media.
The National Parent Teachers Association is gearing up for its upcoming election this month, this after a long controversy over who had the right to hold the reigns. Today we are joined by Zena Ramatally -Interim President, NPTA and Kevin David-Interim Member/Pres. of the P.O.S & environs Region, we will also be chatting about the expected full reopening of school next month as well.
As customary we check in with the TTPS on Tuesday after the 7 am headlines and this week we are joined by Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde. We are focusing on the topic ' Obstructing Police Officers in the execution of their duty'. In recent times we would have seen videos circulating via social media where individuals would have tried to stop the intervention of the TTPS in a particular matter and at times, physically attempting to block the police from carrying out a task.
Sgt. Forde joins us now as we get some clarity on what the law says regarding this matter.
Many people were saddened by the news of the passing of soca artiste Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart yesterday. Blaxx died after a battle with covid19. He was 59 years old. In 2020, he battled with lung and kidney issues and was also hospitalized, but recovered. His announcement o his death News of his death was shared by the band D'All Starz, for which he was the lead singer. With us this morning to talk about his life, legacy and work are Soca Superstars Ian Bunji Garlin and Fayann lyons Alverez and Erphaan Alves.
As we continue to commemorate international women's month, we are joined by photographer and makeup artist Jaime Rampersad. Through her work she aspires to make women feel sexy and empowered regardless of age or size. Her focus for the last year has been boudoir photography , in an attempt to help break the barriers and stigma surrounding beauty and sexuality.
Into our final interview segment of the day. Ajamu Crosby is a 2016 national scholarship awardee from Beetham Gardens, who now has his BSc in Mechanical Engineering. Ajamu is chronicling his is experiences in the memoir 'JamsEffect', an intimate account of his journey to success having dealt with the societal norms and challenges that face various systems in our society.