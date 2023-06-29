Morning Edition: 29th June 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Leader of the Movement for National Development Garvin Nicholas discusses his decision to join the United National Congress in the run up to the Local Government Election.
Live on set with us is Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Amery Browne to discuss among other things, The launch of CARICOM's 50th Anniversary celebrations and T&T's hosting of the 45th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of CARICOM in July.
With us now are now joined by Jason Fraser President of the Mixed Martial Art Federation – Pan-American Confederation, Andrey Moshanov, Head of Development International Mixed Martial Art Federation (IMMAF) and Garvin Singh Pres. Mixed Martial Art Federation in Guyana to tell us more about the upcoming International MMA Championship, to be held on July 1st 2023 in Trinidad along with the Pan-American Regional International MMA Championship Coaching Certification Course.
It's now time to open the phone lines to hear from you our viewers at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Welcome back, with us now is Apostle Ann Marie Alman to speak with us about the upcoming IMPACT -It's My Prophetic Alignment Conference.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. As we go we leave you with this image captioned, "Temple by sea".