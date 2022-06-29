Let's give you an update from the Water and Sewage Authority. According to their 10 pm update, some Water Treatment Plants have been stopped due to flooded river conditions resulting in clogged intake screens. The media release said, river conditions will be assessed to determine improvements required for the restart of operations.
Areas affected include: REGION NORTH EAST and areas affected are: Matura, Valencia, El Dorado, Tacarigua, parts of Tunapuna, Maracas - St. Joseph,
and Lopinot. Region NORTH WEST areas affected are North Coast, parts of Santa Cruz, parts of St. Anns. Region SOUTH affected areas are Parts of Moruga, Biche and Guyaguayare. And finally, in region TOBAGO: Bacolet, John Dial, Mason Hall, Moriah ,Richmond, Goodwood, and Roxborough.
Their latest media release issued at 11 pm showed that power was restored to the majority of communities impacted by the adverse weather conditions. T&TEC gave several updates throughout the night , informing of the areas without electricity as well as a status update from the work done by the Commission.
While we did not experience tropical storm conditions, some parts of Trinidad and Tobago felt the adverse impact of the Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. Let's get an official update from Jerry David, Senior Disaster Management Coordinator of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
Let's get some more feedback on the adverse weather conditions and this time we are joined by Raymond Cozier, Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation.
There is a launch set to take place on Friday July 1st and will involve a TikTok challenge and to tell us more is Cheryl St. Louis-Felix, Manager of the National Drug Council along with, Michelle Nasseir of the Forensic Science Centre.
What started as a protest over the recent police killing of Quindon Bacchus yesterday escalated into mayhem along the East Coast of Demerara, where persons were robbed and property was destroyed; raising serious questions about the performance of the police.
The blocking of the main East Coast corridor at several points for most of the day yesterday inconvenienced large numbers of commuters and tear gas and pellets were fired by the police at several locations to restore order.
Last night, the police said that the road at Enmore to Golden Grove, ECD had been cleared by the Joint Services and is being monitored. It said that the Joint Services will maintain their presence along to East Coast carriageway to ensure that peace is kept.
Chang made the announcement in the House of Representatives this afternoon, where he said that the security forces have managed to curtail criminal activities in the parish. It came days after the Opposition People's National Party indicated that it would not support the extension, which would have been needed. At the time the SOE was declared, the parish had recorded 128 murders which represented a 30 per cent increase year on year.
Reporter Elizabeth Williams joins now, Liz what is the situation in Tobago at this time?
Let's get you up to speed on the latest developments and get you on your way today. A Tropical Storm Warning is no longer in effect for TnT, but with an abundance of moisture and instability in the atmosphere there is an adverse yellow level wx alert in effect for the islands. This means that we'll be looking out for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers across the islands.
Thunderstorms and heavy showers are ongoing in varying localities with winds likely to gust in excess of 55 km/h. Gusty winds and localized street or flash flooding will be likely near to heavy showers or thunderstorms. So be alert while commuting and conducting your daily activities. Marine interests are also advised to exercise extreme caution as seas may become agitated within heavy downpours with some settling down anticipated during the late afternoon hours.
