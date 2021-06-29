The House of representatives will resume debate at 10 a.m. on the Motion to adopt the report of the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution Amendment, Tobago Self Government Bill, 2020. Members from both sides contributed to yesterday's debate is geared towards giving Tobago more autonomy over its affairs, while maintaining the unitary state of Trinidad and Tobago according to the Government.
We got the views of Attorney and President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George on the Tobago Self-Government Bill and Tobago Island Administration Bill.
We were joined by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. This follows a two-day investigative piece by the Express into football scholarships. According to the Express, "an investigation has revealed that Bad Wolf Sports, which names Fenwick as its technical director, misrepresented international contracts and partnerships it claimed to have obtained over time to bolster its chances in securing scholarship money from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for young T& T nationals".
In a response, the Commissioner has denied any relationship with Bad Wolf sports and said communication was with Moorland Private School regarding those scholarships for players participating in the Commissioner's Cup.
The WIN WIN Youth Award is an international award that aims to empower and reward young people who play an active role in the creation of a more sustainable.
The organization Youth Votes Matter was shortlisted in the top 20 from 252 nominees from across 50 countries. In just a short space of time, Youth Votes Matter was able host electoral events in Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines Jamaica and right here at home, inclusive of the THA Election.
The organization is lead by a team of 5 young people and we were joined via Zoom by: Khaleem Ali - Chief Operations Officer Youth Votes Matter, Shenell Felix- Executive Director/Founder Youth Votes Matter, Cindy Andrews- Deputy Chief Operations Officer Youth Votes Matter.
We spoke with Debbie-Ann Jollie who is here to tell us more about an event, aimed at teaching people how to leverage Social Media for Business Success. It takes place on Saturday virtually and is especially geared towards entrepreneurs.
Ms. Jollie, also known as the Stammering Communicator told us more about this event and the work that she does.