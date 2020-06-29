Guyana's Coalition Government, A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change over the weekend voiced its support for the report submitted by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield that claims it won the March 2 polls after he discarded over 115,000 votes. The Caribbean Court of Justice will hear the matter on July 1st, APNU-AFC Senior Member Aubrey Norton spoke to Fazeer.
The non-compliance of some bar owners with the Covid-19 regulations has prompted a stern warning from the Prime Minister, Health Officials, Minister of National Security and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Beverage Alcohol Alliance. At a media conference yesterday, the membership urged the errant few to be responsible. Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association a member of the Alliance is hoping that good sense prevails, as many businesses are still reeling from the Covid-19 economical impact. We were joined by THRTA Chief Executive Officer Brian Frontin.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has represented the constituency of Diego martin West since 1991 for the People's National Movement. The Opposition United National Congress is eyeing the PNM stronghold and hopes that their candidate Marsha Walker, can bring home the win. Ms. Walker joined us, talked about her plans if successful at the polls.
The Emancipation Support Committee has already begun a series of events, in the lead-up to the August 1st holiday. On July 5th, they are going to launch the Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series under the theme 'Conversations on Black Power: Then and Now'.
We were joined by Dr. Claudius Fergus, Director of Education and Research, ESCTT and Donovan Williams, UWI Open Campus