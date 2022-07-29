Today we are discussing the upcoming budget and the hopes and expectations of the business community. Joining us are Ricardo Mohammed: Vice chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) and Jai Leladharsingh: Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
A musical evening with lord nelson coming this Saturday July 30, at Queens Hall. It cost $300 and those tickets are available at Queens Hall, D Trini shop and Marts liquor palace in Diego Martin. To tell us more are John Arnold –Chairman of Friends of Lord Nelson and Robert Nelson Artiste/Cultural Icon.
Lets chat now with Roshni Samlal who was born in T&T and migrated to NYC in her teenage years. Her parents were receivers of certification and accreditation in Indian Classical Art Forms from Prof. Adesh's Bharatiya Vidya Sansthan based in T&T when they lived here. …On leaving Roshni took up tabla playing from her father and resonated with it, as it filled the void of her heritage that she left back in T&T. The sound of the tabla reminded her of the T&T she missed and thus empowered her Indo-Caribbean identity.
The pandemic and subsequent lock down and restrictions made us aware of what we were all missing good, healthy outdoor fun. A combination of the freedom to enjoy the outdoors once again with us "taking ah sweat", which is enjoyed by everyone regardless of social status, gender, age, etc., the health benefits of sweating brought forth The Sweat Equity Crew (TSEC).
The Sweat Equity Crew (TSEC) has partnered with the Oropune Police Youth and launches its first one day 7-a-Side Football Tournament to not only encourage health and wellness, family time, wholesome fun, camaraderie and togetherness in our communities and healthy competition.. Lets talk now with Damion Marcellin- TSEC Committee Member and Acting Corporal Kevin Greenidge - Oropune Police Youth Club to find out more.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago and one national athlete joins us now to discuss the upcoming Davis Cup by Rakuten Group IV competition to be held in Trinidad and Tobago at the National Racquet Center. The competition will take place between July 30th and August 6th.. Trinidad and Tobago has won the bid to host the Event which is another major achievement for TennisTT. • Davis Cup will be featured on SportsMax Live.
