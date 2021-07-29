The focus was placed on the economy and some of the recent headlines in today's Morning Edition. Rising food prices, the future of Atlantic LNG, given the concerns about the National Gas Company's ability to supply Atlantic Train 1 and the full reopening of the economy.
We were joined by some familiar faces... Mariano Browne- Economist & Former PNM Gov't Minister, Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist Based at UWI and Kevin Ramnarine- Former Minister of Energy.
We interacted with you, the public, where we took your calls in our open forum segment.
In our Artiste's Forum segment, we were joined by Carlene Wells. She is a former Junior Calypso Monarch and so stranger to the entertainment landscape, singing with the bands JMC and Trivini Dilenadan. Her solo career took flight some fifteen years ago with her all girls band SHEBANG but had a spiritual intervention. She is now singing Gospel music and told us about her new single 'I Only Sing For You'
Trinidad and Tobago has a rich and diverse history which has birthed many traditions. These customs have made its way onto our television screens, theatre productions and reading material. It's what served as part of the inspiration by first-time author Stefan Montrose. 'Seeds of Wisdom' was released in April and is described as a compilation of fictional short stories, inspired by Caribbean life, history, and folklore.
The book is available to order on paperback and EBook, Stefan joined us.
In our final interview of the day, we were joined by another author, Trinidad-Born David Kalloo. He spoke with us from his base in London about his latest book 'Jumbie In Town'. It's his second novel. he's also the founder of the online magazine Culturepulse and has been an active member of organizations promoting aspects of T&T's culture.