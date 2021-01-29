Morning Edition: 29th January, 2021

POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
Many in the ruling People's National Movement rejected the view that the 6-6 deadlock in Tobago was a clear signal of the dissatisfaction with the current government. The suggestion was immediately dismissed when brought up in the parliament earlier this week. In the local government by-election also on Monday, the PNM lost one seat, giving the United National Congress a 3-2 advantage at the polls. Is it that the PNM is losing ground in both islands? Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, the Member of Parliament for Laventille West believes the party still has its strength and joined us.
SINGING SANDRA DIES
The country awoke to sad news on Thursday that Calypso icon Singing Sandra had passed on. Through her powerful voice and stage presence coupled with lyrics to stir the mind, she rose to prominence in the Calypso world, cementing herself as a force to be reckoned with.
POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
The political landscape is hotter than ever with the THA deadlock added to the mix. While all twelve Assemblymen took their oaths of office on Thursday, there was no consensus on a Presiding Officer. Political Analyst Dr. Winford James joined us.
INTRODUCTION TO CRICKET ANALYTICS
An Introduction to Cricket Analytics is an online series that concludes on January 31st, hosted by Performance Analyst and High Performance Coach Dinesh Mahabir. The pilot project features two three-hour introductory sessions on data analysis in sport. It delves into the importance of data and technology in the game and even has an internship component. Mr. Mahabir was here to give us all the details.
SLICES N STICKS
