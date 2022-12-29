It's that time of year where leaders across many faiths, will give their personal message for the new year. Today, we are joined by Fr Martin Sirju is the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain and the cathedral administrator at the Immaculate Conception.
At yesterday's Feast of the Holy Innocents , the catholic Priest called upon parents to refrain from buying toy guns for children as gifts saying there are enough guns flowing through our society.
Fr. Sirju thank you for being with us and good morning to you.
Let's put the focus on the economy. The Central Bank's November Monetary Policy Report suggests a continued rebound in economic activity during the third quarter of 2022 . It said growth was broad based as both the energy and non-energy sectors grew 'buttressed by a robust expansion in natural gas production.'
Food inflation , a major concern to many maintained its upward trajectory and stood at 11.6 per cent in the November report. Where does this place us heading into 2023? Economist and Lecturer Professor Roger Hosein joins us.
We are celebrating the life of the late great Leroy Calliste, known to many as the Black Stalin. Five time calypso monarch, legend, mentor, father, husband, grand-father and list goes on...sadly passed away at his home yesterday at the age of 81.
As we remember his contributions to the world of calypso, we are joined on set by Multiple Calypso Queen Monarch Shirlane Hendrickson , Reigning Extempo Monarch Brian London ,Veteran Musician Joey Rivers. They are on set with us and via zoom is Head of the TUCO South / Central Zone Ras Kommanda.
It's time for our Entertainment Pulse segment and we are joined by Khadija Glasgow Speer. She would have last joined us to talk about her role in the American series ATlanta now, Khadija co-stars alongside famous black American actor Morris Chestnut as Crystle the attractive female Limo Driver in The Best Man: Final Chapters which is now Streaming on Peacock TV.
This is how we wrap up today's show, have great day everyone.