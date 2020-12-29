The Future of State Enterprises and their effectiveness have been an age-old discussion in the country. Most if not all of the enterprises, operate at some type of loss. With Covid-19 clearly here to stay for a while conversations about rate increases and restructuring have resurfaced with new vigour. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at his pre-Christmas media conference said that he would have been dealing with four important reports over the Christmas period including, one on WASA and Lake Asphalt.
Issues relating to WASA and restructuring have been ventilated in the public domain over the past few weeks. In the case of Lake Asphalt, they have been pretty much been under the radar. The last inquiry by the Join Select Committee was done in July last year and in attendance was current Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie who was one of the Directors.
Can state enterprises operate efficiently and should workers also take some responsibility? We were joined by Joseph Phillip a Former TLA Worker and President of the Contractors and General Workers Union Gerry Kangalee Education and Research Officer, National Workers Union and Ozzi Warwick Chief Education & Research Officer of the OWTU.
Coming down to the end of the year especially, we always like to reinforce the importance of road traffic safety. Senior Superintendent of the TTPS Wayne Mystar joined us and also reminded of the laws governing the use of fireworks and scratch bombs as we head into the new year.
With renewed concerns about public transportation safety and efficiency, here's a concept that hopes to bring about a change. The implementation of a travel card system according to project developer Wade MayHew. It's a plastic smart - card, which can be loaded with cash and can be used even as ticket substitutes. The system can be designed in such a way to ensure that correct and standardised fares are charged to travellers and also important data can be viewed by the relevant authorized agencies. Is this plan practical in T&T and if implemented, who will monitor its effectiveness?
We were joined by Wade MayHew - Project Developer for the T&T Travel Card.
'Hot Cocoa On A Rainy Day' in addition to being a popular combination, it's the title of the latest book Caron Asgarali. She is an author, A survivor of gun violence and one of BBC's 2018 Outlook Inspirations nominees. Her main mission to help transform hurt into hope through storytelling. What was the inspiration behind this latest book? Ms. Asgarali along with one of the contributors, Deborah Maillard well known Comedienne, Actress and now Author joined us as well.