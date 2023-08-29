Morning Edition: 29th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, TTPS Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde talks about Independence Day safety tips.
He also talks about Larceny. With Independence Day just 2 days away, we continue our focus on firework usage. This time we are joined by Fire Officer Jude Rogers.
Strike action injunction filed, claims of tyrannical and underhanded management. Today Communications Manager at Caribbean Airlines Dionne Ligoure joins us via zoom to tell CAL's side of the story.
Joining us now, a very special guest. Erica Williams Connell the daughter of Eric Williams, Trinidad and Tobago's late first Prime Minister and
eminent historian, Williams-Connell lives in Miami, Florida with her daughter and granddaughter. Together with husband James Connell for 40 years, he died in 2015.
Mrs. Connell spearheads the Eric Williams Memorial Collection Research Library, Archives & Museum (EWMC) at The University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago.
In this episode of Bowl Them Out Cricket Show, we look ahead to the land of the flying fish, as the CPL moves to Barbados.
I am your host James Saunders, and we've got a rest day today but the action never stops and as such we've got a bumper show for.
Today we look back at the tournament see what's hot and whats not, look ahead to the land of the flying fish Barbados and as usual peek behind the curtain scenes to get some good ole talk between friends.
We have an exclusive interview today with Danny Morrison.
