In this Morning Edition, we are joined by the President General of the Contractors and General Workers Union Ermine De Bique about the meeting with Chief Personnel Officer, Commander Dr. Daryl Dindial, on salary negotiations. The meeting was conducted yesterday.
The CPO's met with the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union, NUGFW, and the Amalgamated Workers Union at the Personnel Department's offices in St. Clair. Today we will discuss how those discussions went and how the Union feels going forward.
In this segment, we speak with Head of the Nation of Islam David Muhammad about the upcoming Eid ul Fitr celebrations on Monday May 2nd. Eid al-Fitr, also known as "festival of breaking of the fast", is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan.
The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan. It is considered a most holy and sacred day. This morning we will be discussing the significance of Eid ul Fitr and the Nation's of Islam's plans for today and for Monday.
In May Day Celebrations, Trade Unionists will gather in San Fernando tomorrow to commemorate May Day activities which is observed on May 1st. It's the first time since the pandemic supporters will be allowed to gather and it will take on its traditional format.
Trade union leaders will be speaking at the start of the march and as customary, upon reaching Harris Promenade, the feature address will be given. JTUM President Ancel Roget will be the feature speaker , addressing key issues such as the cost of living, subsidies and the Selling out of state assets.
Today marks the end of Administrative Professionals Week, with the Association ending its week of activities in Tobago.The theme of the observance is 'THE ENTREPRENEURIAL ADMIN … Adapting the Growth Mindset'. The organization was founded in 1969 as the National Secretaries Association however over time they rebranded and are known as the National Association of Administrative Professionals.
In part two of an event held the night before the Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day holiday by veteran Pannist Dane Gulston and his sons. LIBERATION TIME 2: CELEBRATING THE MASTERS is on Sunday, at Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road featuring Super Blue, kernel Roberts and of course Dane Gulston and sons. Tickets cost $200 and we are joined by Dane for more information.
In this Morning Edition, in keeping with the entertainment theme and this time throwing the spotlight on another master of the arts. Garfield Blackman better known as Lord Shorti or Ras Shorti I not only left us with a library of music but talented offspring.
Tomorrow the Blackman ranch will host a Bonfire Jam Session, celebrating the life and legacy of the inventor of Soca Music. Tickets cost $150 and children under 12 are free, the event is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm and we are joined by two of Ras Short I's children Singer / Songwriter Nehilet Blackman and Sheldon Blackman.