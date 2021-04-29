RISING COVID INFECTIONS
Covid-19 cases continue to climb at an alarming rate, T&T recorded 223 new infections yesterday according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll also jumped by two and now stands at 163. The Ministry urges public vigilance and vaccination as safety mechanisms, their latest inoculation count reported yesterday stood at 42,082. There is also concern over the PI or Brazilian variant, a total of nine reported thus far out of our 1656 active Covid-19 cases. We were joined by Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and an Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT.
TTARP PARTNERS WITH PHARMACY APP
It's no secret that Senior Citizens are considered a vulnerable group during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, statistics home and abroad show that they have accounted for a number of the deaths due to the commonality of pre-existing health conditions. T&T is now into a third wave of the virus and the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Retired Persons is seeking to lend extra support to its membership. They have collaborated with the Inter-American Development Bank, pharmacy app Medl and their network of a hundred doctors to provide confidential medication delivery to its 40,000 members at no extra cost. We were joined by Dr. Alexandra Ames, Kiran Mathur Mohammed Co-Founder, Medl and Kern Williams Manager, TTARP.
MUHAMMAD LAUNCHES BLACK YOUTH AT RISK BOOK
You can say it's been seventeen years in the making, that's the equivalent of the quantitative and qualitative research it took to produce the book ' Black Youth at Risk' by Dr. David Muhammad. He is our next guest, the launch takes place on Saturday but here's what he had to say at a media conference yesterday, Anselm Gibbs has the details.
EUROPEAN FILM FESTIVAL
That was the trailer for the documentary ' ACASA My Home’ set in countries of Romania, Finland and Germany. It's one of the films you can view for free during this year's European Film Festival. It began locally in 1996 with cinema and select screenings locally however, with the pandemic it's a strictly virtual event.
Viewing options are available at:
• Festival Scope
• Institute Francaise/IFI Cinema
• Website of the Embassy of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago
Ambassador of Spain to Trinidad and Tobago Fernando Nogales Álvarez joined us via Zoom.
LA SOUFRIERE ERUPTIONS UPDATE
What is the latest with the La Soufriere volcano and its impact on the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines? We were joined by Nadia Slater Deputy Director of the Government Information Agency.