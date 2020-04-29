On this episode of Morning Edition, Parliament met on Monday, the first sitting in some many weeks since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions. The Opposition expressed concern over the bill brought to parliament as they believed it should have been directly related to the global pandemic. Senator Anita Haynes joined us, she will also share a perspective on the United National Congress' 31st anniversary.

Then we dove into our Focus on the Family segment with Dr. Dianne Douglas. We want to discuss the impact of the pandemic on children during this transition period and COVID-19 preventative measures with Dr. Visham Bhimull.

