This morning we are discussing the brutal attack on 2 fishermen from the Woodland area. Reports say the men were beaten and forced to jump overboard in the Gulf of Paria. To speak with us on the safety and Protection of Fishermen are Gary Aboud, General Secretary of FFOS and Imtiaz Khan -President Carli Bay Fishing Association.
We continue to observe Pan History Month here in the Morning Edition. We are chatting this morning with a scholar, an intellect, a musician, administrator, planner, educator, mentor and motivator - are some of the words one can use to describe one of the most influential and important figures in the steelpan movement in Trinidad and Tobago.
Her name is Denise Hernandez and in 2006 she was the Officer responsible for all matters related to youth, education and Pan. Today she is the General Secretary of Pan Trinbago.
We are now joined by Minister of Communications, Symon de Nobriga to discuss the ongoing calendar of activities for T&T's 60th Independence Day on Wednesday Aug. 31st.
The Children's Authority receives approximately 400 reports of abuse monthly, which since inception, has totalled to more than 25,000 cases of children in need of care and protection.
While the Authority's data points to an acute problem of child abuse within our society, there is a need to change behaviours and change mindsets which will enable a society that is proactive in ensuring the protection of all children.
Lets now chat with Trevor Jadunath- Committee Member Praise & Worship Team and Marceline Peters- Musical Director-St Anthony's Music Ministry about their upcoming Praise and Worship Event on the Harbour Master – La Soufriere Marina, Chaguaramas on September 3rd.
We are now joined by Gospel Artiste Clevon Smith, a Trinbagonian in the US since last Tuesday for his work, and he will tell us about his song Rise Again. He says The inspiration behind the song : after going through the lost of love ones and friends and been discouraged, and in the moments of his life at my lowest points, he called on God to hold his hand and help him to make it through the tough times and rise again.
Mr. Smith says, this was just his message of hope to everyone that might be going through a down time and feeling like they are at the end of the road.
