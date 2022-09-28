We kick off today's show with the President of the Public Services Association Leroy Baptiste. Today we will be discussing his response to the 2023 fiscal package, reports that the Industrial Court has dismissed the Association's action to stop the WASA restructuring and we will also address claims that the union accepted the 4% offered by the CPO.
Welcome to the second hour of Morning Edition, today is September 28th, two days after the national budget was laid before the parliament. Joining us now are the Petroleum Dealers Cooperative Society and the Petroleum Dealers Association to give us their perspective on the budget and they also have a response to the Energy Minister who appears on our Post Budget panel on Monday evening.
Our post-budget discussion continues, this time we are joined by the Former President of the Farmers' Association Shiraz Khan. He has not expressed optimism over the government's budget announcements and believes the day will soon come when people will not be able to afford basic produce.
In commemoration of International Youth Day with the United Nations theme; 'Intergenerational Solidarity, Creating a World for All Ages,' Junior Chamber International (JCI) Trinidad, has embarked on an educational and developmental initiative for youth entrepreneurs throughout the island of Trinidad.
The project is branded as JCI Trinidad Youth Month entitled Youth Entrepreneurship and Business Island Initiative - YEBII... To tell us more we are joined by JCI Trinidad Vice President Dasia Edwards, JCI Trinidad Secretary General Akeesha Lawrence-Gittens and JCI Trinidad Events Coordinator Joanna Romany.
