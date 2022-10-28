The M.E.T. Office is putting the public on alert. Expect more bad weather until Saturday afternoon, including the passage of a tropical wave tomorrow.
The advisory issued yesterday warns of an Adverse Weather Alert - ORANGE Level and warned that more flash and street flooding is likely, as the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) was expected to "drift" over Trinidad and Tobago last night, followed by a tropical wave, today, Friday.
As a precautionary measure, all schools are closed today, the UWI has postponed its graduation ceremony scheduled for today and in Tobago classes have been cancelled as well .Let's join weather Anchor Seigonie Mohammed to get a live update.
We want to open the phone lines to get your views on the brutal and tragic murder of a couple in St. James yesterday. Korey Clarke and Samantha Patrick, were gunned down at their home at Woodbine Estate the baby was left unharmed.
Police say Clarke and Patrick were not known to be involved in illegal activities, nor had reported to relatives any recent threats against their lives. Call us now at 613-1711 ext 1995.
World Habitat Day is commemorated on the first Monday of October to kick-start Urban October. The objective of this observance is to fight against the inequalities, vulnerabilities, and factors that challenge providing shelter to mankind.
As such, Home for Me was birthed in 2019 to assist in educating aspiring homeowners about the homeownership process and empowering them to get on the proper ladder. With us now is Dream home Ambassador Patries Ramkaran to tell us more.
She is a graduate of St. Joseph's College and completed an Associate Degree in Business Management at the College of Business and Computer Science, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management.
She is a Singer-Songwriter and is employed in Human Resources. Her Beauty With a Purpose Project is the Esther Judiyah Foundation.
The EJF is rooted in youth development and ensuring no child gets left behind. We advocate for children who are usually likely to end up falling through the cracks of the educational system and on the streets or pushed aside. Lets chat with her now to hear more.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image from Angela Ramdath Maharaj of Mayaro beach.